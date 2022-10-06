‘FREEZE’ – Federal Judge Halts NY’s New Gun Permit Laws

New York's recently enacted gun laws pertaining to acquiring a permit, and where you can't take a firearm - even with a state permit - are being put on hold by a federal judge.

U.S. District Court Judge Glenn Suddaby of Syracuse granted a temporary restraining order that prohibits enforcement of provisions in New York's Concealed Carry Improvement Act (CCIA).

Among the restrictions Suddaby blocked, are new rules requiring, "a list of former and current social media accounts of the applicant from the past three years”; that the permit seeker have ''good moral character", and the provision prohibiting firearms from being carried in various locations, including ''on a public sidewalk," among others.

You can read the full ruling here.

The request to stop the state from enforcement of the CCIA was made by an advocacy group called Gun Owner's of America.

Some of the law's new regulations took effect on September 1, a little more than a month ago, while others aren't scheduled to go into effect until April 1, of next year.

While he did grant the temporary restraining order, Suddaby said it would not take effect for three days - allowing New York State to seek an appeal to a higher court, and possibly overrule his decision.

Both houses of the state legislature introduced and passed the sweeping Concealed Carry Improvement Act in an extraordinary session in July that was convened following a U.S. Supreme Court decision that overturned previous state regarding 'proper cause.'

In it's justification for passage of the CCIA, the state officials said the high court had "struck down a 100-year law requiring applicants for conceal carry gun permits to show 'proper cause'. It deemed New York State's existing law unconstitutional because the law afforded too much discretion to the State and it's licensing officers in determining 'proper cause'..." the legislation read.

