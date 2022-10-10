For Now, NY’s New Guns Laws Remain Following Appeal from AG

As expected, New York State Attorney General Letitia James has filed an appeal and the state's new laws regarding concealed carry will remain in place for now.

Last week, U.S. District Court Judge Glenn Suddaby granted a temporary restraining order regarding New York's recently enacted Concealed Carry Improvement Act (CCIA), which put new restrictions on where licensed gun holders can carry a firearm and the requirements needed to attain a concealed carry permit.

In a statement following the file for appeal, Attorney General James said:

"Today my office filed a motion to keep the entire Concealed Carry Improvement Act in effect and continue to protect communities as the appeals process moves forward. This common-sense gun control legislation is critical in our state’s effort to reduce gun violence. We will continue to fight for the safety of everyday New Yorkers.”

However, Suddaby ruled last week to grant a temporary restraining order, a request brought by advocacy group Gun Owner's of America. Among the issues with the legislation cited by the judge were requirements to provide "a list of former and current social media accounts of the applicant from the past three years”; that the permit seeker have ''good moral character", and provisions prohibiting firearms from being carried in various locations, including ''on a public sidewalk."

NY's Concealed Carry Improvement Act was past over the summer during an extraordinary session of the state legislature after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down some of the state's century-old gun laws (New York State Rifle & Pistol Association v Bruen).

