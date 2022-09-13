A Chautauqua county man is under arrest, facing multiple charges following an alleged domestic incident.

Troopers from the New York State Police barracks in Jamestown were called after receiving a complaint from the alleged victim about the suspect in the case, identified as 41-year-old Joshua Crist of Frewsburg. The victim alleged "that while she was driving a vehicle containing Crist and three minor children, Crist struck her in the face during an argument."

In a written release, the NYSP says, "Further investigation revealed that the victim was the protected party in a refrain from order against Crist."

Troopers subsequently arrested Crist and charged him with the following:

Criminal Contempt in the First Degree

Harassment in the Second Degree

three counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child

Following arraignment Crist was brought to the Cattaraugus County Jail. He is scheduled to answer the charges in court at a later date.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. Regardless of any statements or photographs regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

