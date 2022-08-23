Plastic Knuckles, Alleged Temper Cause Arrest of Lake George Man

A Warren County man is under arrest, facing several charges, following an alleged domestic dispute.

Troopers were called to an apartment on Cooper Way in North Elba, New York at approximately 5:49pm on Sunday, August 21, 2022 after receiving a call about a domestic dispute.

According to a written release from the New York State Police, the results of a preliminary investigation revealed that the victim in the argument had previously tried to get in contact with the suspect, identified as 32-year-old Joshua P. Whitty of Lake George, New York, "regarding property the victim was retrieving. Whitty came out of the apartment with the property, smashed it on the ground, and threw it at the side of the vehicle causing damage."

Troopers arrested Whitty and conducted a safety search as part of the arrest. When they searched him, troopers say that Whitty was allegedly "in possession of black plastic knuckles."

Whitty was arraigned before the Town of North Elba Court and charged with the following:

Criminal Mischief in the Third Degree

Criminal Mischief in the Fourth Degree

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Fourth Degree

Whitty was released on his own recognizance and is scheduled to answer the charges in court at a later date.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. Regardless of any statements or photographs regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

