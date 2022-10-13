Friday Night Football Returns at Proctor: Here Are The Rules

After more five years without a home game under the lights, the Proctor Raiders are preparing for Homecoming Weekend and will host a night game on Friday.

With the return of night football in Utica, the school district and the Utica Police Department have jointly announced several new protocols when it comes to entry, exit and behavior during games to ensure the security of all fans and players in attendance.

Officials say in conjunction with the Utica City School District's new weapons detection efforts at all schools, there will be a weapons screening will be in place for games. There will be a single point of entrance, located at the Armory Drive gate at the West end of D'Alessandro Stadium. Those will special accessibility requirements will be allowed to enter via the gate at Tilden Ave, located at the top of the stadium, officials said.

In addition to a weapons ban, attendees are also not allowed to bring bags inside. "Those with bags will be asked to place them inside their vehicles and will not allowed entry will the items," the joint release read.

Canva Canva loading...

Once inside, there is a no re-entry policy - meaning if you forget something in your car or need to leave the stadium for any reason, you will not be allowed back in.

Expect a noticeable presence of police officers and members of the school district staff providing security inside the stadium to ensure all can enjoy the game, officials said.

''Students who are not enrolled in grades 9 through 12 at Proctor High School must be accompanied by a parent or guardian to enter, officials said. And, "any student who is ineligible to attend school on Friday October 14th, will not be allowed entry into the game," officials say.

There is also a policy for exiting traffic after the game. All vehicles will exit Eastbound toward Tilden Ave, with no traffic allowed to exit in the Westbound direction, toward Armory Drive.

The 3-2 Raiders return to play under the lights at D' Alessandro Stadium will come against Henniger (1-5). Kickoff is set for 6:00 p.m.

22 Famous Buffalo Sports Phrases Every Die-Hard Bills and Sabres Fan Knows Being a sports fan in Buffalo is sometimes like knowing a different language. Here are 22 of our favorite Buffalo sports phrases you already know if you're a huge fan! And if you're new here, here's how to catch up.