Taking a break from crime stories for just a moment, it is a privilege to be able to highlight five sets of heroes doing their thing - both on and off-duty.

Syracuse Police Department

The Syracuse Police Department salutes its members and a local community partner for giving bikes away to Central New Yorkers for the last twenty-five years. The holiday gift also serves as the primary source of mobility for many families in need.



Rome Police Department

The Rome Police Department is recognizing Officer Anthony Calandra for his never-ending work in the community.

Lt. Sharon Rood with the RPD says that "Office Calandra volunteers his time on and off duty with anything that is asked of him. He and the members of the Community Impact Unit have arranged events like Trunk or Treat, Night with Santa, and a food drive to benefit the Rome Rescue Mission."

Officer Anthony Calandra Photo Credit: Rome Police Department Rome, New York 2021

NYPD Transit (New York Police Department - City of New York)

Led by NYPD Chief of Transit Kathleen M. O'Reilly the NYPD's Transit Bureau patrols 25 subway lines and 472 subway stations. Their coverage area spans almost 250 miles of railway within the subway system.

Oneida County Sheriff's Office and Oneida County Law Enforcement Foundation

Photo Credit: Oneida County Sheriff's Office December 2021

Utica Police

Yesterday member of the Utica Police Department's Community Outreach Team helped the Center for Family Life and Recovery distribute more than 200 gift bags for men and women in need throughout Utica.

Photo Credit: Utica Police December 2021

New York State Police A hawk found along a piece of the Northern State Parkway in Long Island has a New York State trooper to thank for saving its life.

Trooper Gallo and Hawk Photo Credit: New York State Police December 2021

Trooper Ronald Gallo picked up the bird from a portion of the almost 29-mile long parkway and removed it from the path of traffic. New York State Police say that a bird specialist was called in and the hawk was taken "to an avian hospital for surgery." It is expected to make a full recovery. 8888

