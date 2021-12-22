From Bikes to Hawks Here are 5 Sets of CNY Heroes Doing Their Thing
Taking a break from crime stories for just a moment, it is a privilege to be able to highlight five sets of heroes doing their thing - both on and off-duty.
Obviously there are more stories out there and if you have one that you would like to share e-mail: wibx.news@townsquaremedia.com. Just put "Heroes" in the subject line. Featured submissions will periodically be picked at random for an upcoming post.
Syracuse Police Department
The Syracuse Police Department salutes its members and a local community partner for giving bikes away to Central New Yorkers for the last twenty-five years. The holiday gift also serves as the primary source of mobility for many families in need.
Rome Police Department
The Rome Police Department is recognizing Officer Anthony Calandra for his never-ending work in the community.
Lt. Sharon Rood with the RPD says that "Office Calandra volunteers his time on and off duty with anything that is asked of him. He and the members of the Community Impact Unit have arranged events like Trunk or Treat, Night with Santa, and a food drive to benefit the Rome Rescue Mission."
NYPD Transit (New York Police Department - City of New York)
Led by NYPD Chief of Transit Kathleen M. O'Reilly the NYPD's Transit Bureau patrols 25 subway lines and 472 subway stations. Their coverage area spans almost 250 miles of railway within the subway system.
Oneida County Sheriff's Office and Oneida County Law Enforcement Foundation
Utica Police
Yesterday member of the Utica Police Department's Community Outreach Team helped the Center for Family Life and Recovery distribute more than 200 gift bags for men and women in need throughout Utica.
New York State Police A hawk found along a piece of the Northern State Parkway in Long Island has a New York State trooper to thank for saving its life.
Trooper Ronald Gallo picked up the bird from a portion of the almost 29-mile long parkway and removed it from the path of traffic. New York State Police say that a bird specialist was called in and the hawk was taken "to an avian hospital for surgery." It is expected to make a full recovery. 8888