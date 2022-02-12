From Police: A Bit of Cuteness and a Crackdown

Dog Caught After Pursuit on Southern State Parkway

In the end the bad guys always get caught, but in this case police were chasing a good guy.

According to the New York State police the short and stocky suspect ran from troopers on the Southern State Parkway yesterday. He was taken into custody, police say, "after a short pursuit."

His human parents were located and they were able to retrieve the happy dog.

No injuries were reported and the dog seemed to be in good health following the incident.

New York State Police wish to thank "the good Samaritans who stopped, until the Trooper arrive and the Town of Islip Animal Control for responding."

Dog Found Photo Credit: New York State Police (February 2022) Dog Found Photo Credit: New York State Police (February 2022) loading...

Police Cracking Down on Impaired Drivers During Super Bowl Weekend

New York State Police will be on the lookout for impaired and reckless drivers during the Super Bowl weekend.

Increased patrols, funded by the Governor's Traffic Safety Committee, will include an increased number of checkpoints designed to deter drunk driving. The increased patrols and special initiative run through Monday, February 14, 2022.

The NYSP says that during the 2021 Super Bowl enforcement period, troopers arrested 140 people for impaired driving in New York State and issued 8,923 tickets.

Drivers are also reminded to "move over" for stopped vehicles along the roadways.

As a part of the campaign Concealed Identity Traffic Enforcement (CIT) vehicles will also be employed. CITE vehicles are unmarked and are manned by troopers seeking to identify drivers who are using handheld devices (i.e. cell phones) while driving. Although these vehicles are designed to blend in with everyday traffic, they are, according to the NYSP, "unmistakable as emergency vehicles once the emergency lighting is activated."

