UPDATE: Brian Barnett, the funeral home director who is accused of failing to properly dispose of bodies, has turned himself into Johnstown Police. He was arraigned on several charges and was released.

Original story

Police are on the hunt for the funeral director who allegedly failed to properly dispose of bodies at a New York funeral home.

Brian Barnett is facing a laundry list of charges after Johnstown Police made a gruesome discovery at Ehle-Barrent Funeral in January. During a search warrant, cremated bodies and human remains were found inside the funeral home and in a nearby garage.

Two additional human remains were located both in advanced states of decomposition. Both persons appeared to have been in the garage for a substantial amount of time.

A dozen containers of cremated remains were also discovered, some with identification, some without. The Fulton County Coroner's Office is working with the New York State Police Forensic Investigation Unit to identify all the remains and contact their families.

Barnett's license to practice as a funeral director was suspended in late November 2021, according to Police and the funeral home was not a licensed funeral firm.

Brian Barnett was not allowed to conduct any funeral services and the Ehle-Barnett funeral home could not store or handle any deceased persons.

Arrest Warrant Charges

There is an active arrest warrant out for Barnett for the following charges:

3 counts of Concealment of a Human Corpse

1 count Grand Larceny in the Fourth Degree

1 count Grand Larceny in the Third Degree

3 counts of failing to bury a body within a reasonable amount of time

2 counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child

1 count of Operating a funeral home without a license

4 counts of Operating as a funeral director without a valid license

Police believe Barnett has potentially left the area.

If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Brian Barnett they are asked to contact the Johnstown Police Department at 518-736-4021

