NFL Officiating Says a Big Bills Play Shouldn’t Have Counted

It's one of the roughest mornings that Buffalo Bills fans have faced in a long time -- probably since January, if we're being honest.

The Bills blew a 17-point lead in the second half against the Minnesota Vikings and lost 33-30 in overtime.

Many NFL fans have deemed yesterday's game between Minnesota and Buffalo the game of the season so far and it's because of the crazy ending in the 4th quarter and overtime.

Get our free mobile app

The Bills seemingly had the game won, until the Vikings completed a 4th and 18 late in the fourth quarter to keep their drive alive. That was the asinine Justin Jefferson catch, which led to the Bills stopping the Vikings on 4th and inches at the goal line...then Josh Allen fumbled the ball on a quarterback sneak to give the Vikings the touchdown anyway.

The Bills did tie the game 30-30, however, but one huge play on that final series in regulation should not have counted, according to NFL officiating.

NFL reporter Lindsay Jones asked Senior VP of Officiating Walt Anderson after the game about the Gabe Davis catch along the sideline and why it wasn't reviewed?

Anderson said it should have been reviewed by the booth and they will have to ask the replay booth and officials why the game wasn't stopped to make sure it was a catch. Because it was inside two minutes, Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell could not challenge, meaning it had to come from the booth.

Anderson said Davis' catch shouldn't have counted and wouldn't have counted, had they reviewed it.

Davis' 20-yard catch came on 2nd and 2 from the Buffalo 40-yard-line and would have brought up a third down had it been overturned.

The Bills made far too many mistakes late in the game. Josh Allen's two turnovers cost them. Ken Dorsey's lack of running the ball up 14 and 17 points, with limited play-action hurt, and the defense let too many crucial plays happen for the Vikings offense.

16 Buffalo Bills With Some Of The Best And Worst Nicknames

15 Things You Should Never Do at a Bills Home Game Things that are a no-no to do at a Buffalo Bills home game.