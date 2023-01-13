A fourth candidate has now entered the race for Utica Mayor, and there may be more to come.

Current Utica Common Council President Michael Galime officially threw his hat in the ring on Friday's Keeler in the Morning Show on WIBX 950.

Saying he believes he is the proper person for the position, Galime said he intends to seek the Republican party nomination for mayor. It is expected Galime - now completing his second term as Council President - will face Robert Cardillo in a GOP primary.

"It's time to have a different style of leadership in Utica. We need people to move forward together, but in a way where we can take the last decade of progress...and move forward into the future while knitting the fabric our community back together," Galime said in a YouTube video that he released is conjunction with his appearance on the Keeler Show.

Watch his video below:

Cardillo, who currently serves on the Utica City School District Board of Education, announced his plan to run for mayor back in November.

Galime becomes the third city official to announce candidacy for mayor in the past week, the other two are Democrats. Utica Councilwoman Celeste Friend entered the race with announcement last Saturday, while fellow Councilman Frank DiBrango officially announced his candidacy earlier this week. It is expected Friend and DiBrango will be involved in a primary election for the Democrat line.

Do You Remember These 44 Central New York Classic Bars And Nightclubs? Do any of these spots ring a bell for you? Bring back any great memories? Let us know inside our station app.

2023-2024 Capital Region Concert Calendar Updated regularly so keep checking back!

Ten New York Teams, Ten Insane-But-Possible 2023 Predictions With the new year comes new expectations, and in 2023, these predictions for each New York professional sports team are so crazy, they may just come true.

Top 25 Most Popular Jobs In Utica and Rome NY With ever growing options for jobs in Utica, Rome, Central New York, and the Mohawk Valley, what are the most popular jobs? With that, what is the pay?

We wanted to highlight the Top 25 jobs in our region:

21 Incredible Spots To Order Spaghetti Across The Utica And Rome Area Of New York Is there no more classic match than spaghetti and meatballs? Where in the Utica and Rome area of New York can you order the best spaghetti dishes? Here's 21 spots.

10 Most Expensive Places To Live In New York In 2022 It's no secret that when you live in New York State, you pay a lot in taxes. Where are the 10 most expensive places to live in our state?

Here were the 10 most expensive places to live in New York State for 2022: