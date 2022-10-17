NY Garbage Man Stops to Help 90-Year-Old Woman Stranded Over Hour

Talk about going above and beyond the call of duty. A New York trashman stopped to help a little old lady stranded on the side of the road for more than an hour.

James Colby was making his rounds, picking up trash in the neighborhood, and spotted a broken down car on the side of the road in Erie County. Turns out, a 90-year-old woman needed help after getting a flat tire. "I just happened to be picking up that street and saw her," said Colby. "She told me she had been waiting for AAA for over an hour and no one stopped to help her. Poor thing."

Credit - Village of Depew, NY via Facebook Credit - Village of Depew, NY via Facebook loading...

Random Act of Kindness

Colby not only stopped, but he also climbed out of his Casella garbage truck and got down and dirty to change the tire. The Village of Depew, New York recognized Colby and his random act of kindness on social media.

James Colby had worked for the Village's previous trash contractor and is now working his old route for Casella. Nice job.

Credit - Village of Depew, NY via Facebook Credit - Village of Depew, NY via Facebook loading...

Just Another Day

The Facebook post about Colby's kindness has been shared hundreds of times. For Colby, it was just another day on the job. "Just doing my job. Saw she was scared and needed help. If you see someone who needs help, take 10 minutes out of your day and help someone."

The world needs more people like Colby in it!

30 Heartwarming Acts of Kindness to Restore Your Faith in Humanity Here are 30 heartwarming acts of kindness from Central New York angels in 2021 that'll restore your faith in humanity.