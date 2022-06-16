The Most Epic Show On Earth is Stopping in Central New York This July

Come one, come all. The circus is coming to town, and it's not just your rinky dinky hometown circus.

I remember going to a circus as a kid, I rode an elephant and it was a pretty experience. Personally, I never remember going to, let alone seeing something comparable to the extent of "The Greatest Showman" levels - that is, until this.

The Garden Bros Nuclear Circus is a family tradition that has been around for over 100 years. They're bringing their giant big top arena tent to the Weedsport Speedway and tickets are now available.

What can we expect from the show?

With over 60 performers from around the world in 3 rings, the Garden Bros Nuclear Circus will amaze you with special effects. Concert style lighting, Human Cannonball, Wheel of Death, Motorcycles in the Sphere of Fear, Human Slingshot, Comedy the whole family will love, Girls hanging by their hair, Olate Performing Dogs as seen on America's Got Talent, Cossack Riders; we can keep going but you just need to see it.

Here's the best part about this: kids are free per one paid adult, and tickets per adult start at $14.50 for general admission for a limited time.

The Garden Bros Circus has several show dates, and shows multiple times per day. They'll be in the area from July 7 to July 10.

DATES / SHOW TIMES

Thursday, July 7 - 4:30pm & 7:30pm

Friday, July 8 - 4:30pm & 7:30pm

Saturday, July 9 - 1:30pm & 4:30pm & 7:30pm

Sunday, July 10 - 1:00pm & 4:00pm & 7:00pm

Will you be making plans to head to the circus? What's your favorite act? Let us know in the station app.

