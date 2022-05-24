You Can Own A Piece Of Successful Restaurant History In Upstate New York

Looking to jump into the restaurant business here in Upstate New York? Own a piece of history because Garramone's Restaurant in Forestport is for sale.

Currently on the market, Garramone's Restaurant of Forestport is for sale for the price tag of $359,000:

Old World style recipes handed down from one generation to the next is the "secret ingredient" to this successful family restaurant which was established in 1948 on the south side of Utica to its present location in Forestport in 1974. Welcome to Garramone's specializing in steak and seafood and Italian cuisine.

Let's be honest, Garramone's is one of the most popular destinations for those heading to the North Country. It's well known for it's Italian cuisine, and it's amazing bar. TripAdvisor has them listed with 4 stars with 48 reviews.

I make a point to stop here every time I visit the area. Never disappointed. - Crummy1

Garramone's has seating for 170 guests, along with a popular bar seating 10 additional guests with a private front room for banquets or parties. The property offers 3,820 square feet of commercial space, and it sits on 1.84 acres of land. The restaurant is on the market with Benn Reality:

A fully functioning kitchen with propane appliances, electric dishwasher, pizza ovens, 2 drilled wells and septic (10 years old). Sturdy original seating, newly refurbished booths add to the overall experience of delicious foods with family and friends.

Garramone's is opened year round servicing the local community along with seasonal guests. With the sale, all equipment is included. You can learn more online here about the sale.

Garramone's Restaurant In Forestport Is For Sale Currently on the market, Garramone's Restaurant of Forestport is for sale for the price tag of $359,000:

FOR SALE: Glenora Winery - A "Finger Lakes Gem" Glenora Winery is the oldest winery on Seneca Lake, widely known for it's warm hospitality and magnificent lakeside setting has garnered exemplary reviews both in and outside the Finger Lakes Region. In 2021 Glenora Wine Cellars produced 56,000 cases, and hosted 86,000 visitors. The property includes "The Inn at Glenora" which has 30 rooms and "Veraisons" a gourmet restaurant that overlooks Seneca Lake. In addition there is a 1,400 Sq Ft home and a 14 acre property with a year round home overlooking Seneca Lake with 600' of Seneca Lakefront. Take a look at what could be yours.

Take A Look At Parkville New York, A Ghost Town That Was Once A Beautiful Vacation Spot What was once a peaceful beautiful vacation village in Upstate New York is now a town filled with mostly empty abandoned buildings. Have you heard of Parksville located in Central New York?

Parksville NY Exploration Montage (Ghost Town Adventure), These photos are from the following YouTube videos: *GHOST TOWN* Parksville, NY

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter these properties. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property.