The New York State Department of Transportation has been working to replace the Route 28 bridge over the Forestport Reservoir and Woodhull Road.

In order to efficiently and safely complete the work, the NYSDOT put in place a detour that begins at the intersection of State Route 12 North and State Route 28 North. Apparently, some people are having trouble grasping the concept.

Officials with the New York State DOT have again reiterated the fact that in order to ensure a timely completion of the bridge replacement project, they are urging motorists to follow the appropriate detour through Boonville. The estimated time of completion for the project was July 4th weekend, but work progress is moving along a little quicker. But, there have been several complaints and calls to the Oneida County Sheriff's Office of people ignoring the detour and using a route designated for local traffic only. This is frustrating for officials trying to get the job complete.

While the detour may be inconvenient for some, it is even more inconvenient for those working on the bridge replacement project and residents who are being disrupted by those ignoring the detour in place. The DOT Travel Advisory states,

"During construction, Route 28 traffic is being detoured along Route 12 and Hawkinsville/Woodgate Road. Motorist are strongly encouraged to follow the detour to avoid congestion and delays within Forestport. A temporary traffic signal has been installed at the intersection of Woodgate Road and Route 28 in Woodgate. Variable message signs have been installed notify motorists of the bridge closures and directing them to the appropriate detour routes."

The project is well on its way to a timely completion and if you just hang in there a little longer you will be able to return to your normal route up north.

It's looking like it's going to be a great summer and the new bridge will look great on your way up to the Adirondacks. Just wait!

