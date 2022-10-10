2 General Hospital TV Stars Making The Trip To Upstate New York

If you're a fan of the soap opera General Hospital, 2 stars from the show are heading to Upstate New York for a special show.

Steve Burton and Bradford Anderson play the roles of Jason Morgan and Damian Spinelli on ABC’s soap opera, “General Hospital.” Did you know they are both friends in real life too?

Fans of the show love their friendship onscreen, and now you can watch and meet the real-life duo in Syracuse. The Stone Cold and Jackal Show is coming to Syracuse on Thursday October 13th from 7PM - 10PM at The Palace Theatre.

Join them for a 90 minute show full of music and comedy followed by a VIP PHOTO! SHOWTIME: 7:00 - 8:30pm VIP PHOTO 8:45-Finish"

Tickets for the show range $52.57 – $99 online. You can buy them here. They have a few other Upstate New York shows throughout the fall season too. You can learn about those dates online here.

Burton began playing Jason Morgan on General Hospital back in 1991, and won a Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series in 1998. He's no stranger to the role of the stage. In November 2021, Burton exited General Hospital. In April 2022, Burton joined the cast of "Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem" in his former Days of Our Lives role as Harris Michaels.

Anderson has been playing his role as the young hacker criminal Damian Millhouse Spinelli since November 2006. He has played this role up until the present, on both General Hospital and the Summer 2007 spin-off General Hospital: Night Shift.

