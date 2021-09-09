Utica College Announces $2 Million Endowed Scholarship, Largest In School History
Utica College has announced the largest endowment scholarship in the college’s history.
President Laura Casamento says the $2 million gift from the estate of Francis A. Wilcox will provide scholarships of $5,000 annually for 20 students.
That includes 10 traditional undergraduate students coming from high school, six returning or resuming undergraduate students and for graduate students.
After one year of vesting, the scholarships will be administered by the Office of Financial Aid.
Casamento made the announced on Wednesday at the formal dedication of the new Francis A. Wilcox Intercultural and Student Center.
The Wilcox Center has been completely renovated to offer students space for gathering, meeting, studying or just relaxing.
The 3,500-square foot building, formerly the Newman Community Center, features a room with a fireplace and large flat-screen TV, speakers, a full kitchen, and an outdoor patio where students can convene around the ambience of an outdoor gas fireplace. There are a number of individual meeting/study rooms as well.
The building will also be home to the Women’s Resource Center, a student organization dedicated to the empowerment of women through education, mutual support and growth.
The $900,000 renovation was also funded by the Wilcox estate.
Joining Casamento for the ribbon cutting were members of Mr. Wilcox’s family: his brother and sister-in-law, Jim and Mary; his sister Marilyn Keehle, and his nephew, Kevin Keehle, and his wife, Susan, who is an alumna of Utica College, class of 2007.