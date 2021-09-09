Utica College has announced the largest endowment scholarship in the college’s history.

President Laura Casamento says the $2 million gift from the estate of Francis A. Wilcox will provide scholarships of $5,000 annually for 20 students.

That includes 10 traditional undergraduate students coming from high school, six returning or resuming undergraduate students and for graduate students.

After one year of vesting, the scholarships will be administered by the Office of Financial Aid.

Casamento made the announced on Wednesday at the formal dedication of the new Francis A. Wilcox Intercultural and Student Center.

The Wilcox Center has been completely renovated to offer students space for gathering, meeting, studying or just relaxing.

The 3,500-square foot building, formerly the Newman Community Center, features a room with a fireplace and large flat-screen TV, speakers, a full kitchen, and an outdoor patio where students can convene around the ambience of an outdoor gas fireplace. There are a number of individual meeting/study rooms as well.

The building will also be home to the Women’s Resource Center, a student organization dedicated to the empowerment of women through education, mutual support and growth.

The $900,000 renovation was also funded by the Wilcox estate.

Joining Casamento for the ribbon cutting were members of Mr. Wilcox’s family: his brother and sister-in-law, Jim and Mary; his sister Marilyn Keehle, and his nephew, Kevin Keehle, and his wife, Susan, who is an alumna of Utica College, class of 2007.

Stay up to date on the latest news and information in Utica-Rome and throughout the Mohawk Valley with WIBX 950. Follow us on Facebook, download the WIBX 950 App, and listen to Keeler in the Morning each weekday from 6:00-9:00AM.

Dave Smith, WIBX

Help Us Boost Utica, NY Area School Programs This Year It's time to bring back a sense of normalcy to the classroom. That's why Townsquare Media Utica and our radio stations are rallying around our local schools and are ready to give them the boost that they need. We want to put the spotlight on the teams, clubs and activities that enrich the lives of our students.

2021 Baseball HOF Induction Ceremony