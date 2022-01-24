Here’s The 11 Ghost Towns In New York State You’ve Never Heard Of

Did you know that New York State is home to 11 different ghost towns? Here' everything you need to know about them.

What Exactly Is A Ghost Town?

According to Merriam-Webster, a ghost town is defined as the following- a once-flourishing town wholly or nearly deserted usually as a result of the exhaustion of some natural resource.

So think gold mining towns, coal mining towns, and other resources along those lines.

When Did Ghost Towns Become Popular With Mainstream Media?

Many travel experts credit an episode of The Brady Bunch from 1971 as causing a wave of research and travel to these towns. The episode was titled "Ghost Town U.S.A.", and you might remember this as the kickoff of the three part Grand Canyon Episodes:

The Bradys and Alice begin their trek to Grand Canyon, but a stop at a ghost town turns out to be a detour, after a mentally disordered prospector locks everyone in the jail, thinking they plan to steal his (non-existent) gold claim."

The Brady's were able to make it out and go on to enjoy their vacation.

Where Are Ghost Towns Located?

New York generally isn't the first state you think of for ghost towns. America's western states are full of them. Many were founded during the mining boom in the late 1800s. Today, these areas memorialize the once bustling populations that lived there and give visitors a chance to discover the past.

Where Are They Located In New York?

Ghost Towns across New York State are located as far south as near the New York City area, to being located way up in Upstate New York.

How Many Ghost Towns Does New York Technically Have?

According to our research we have found 11. Here's a look at those:

