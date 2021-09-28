Why Is A Giant Head Watching You Drive In Upstate New York?

Do you ever get the feeling someone is watching you while driving? On a portion of New York's Taconic State Parkway, a giant head is truly watching you drive by.

The 19-foot hollow plaster head on a hillside is the art work of Roy Kanwit. Ron makes sculptures that are scattered all over the park. For an entrance fee, you can go see and interact with them. The outdoor museum is known as The Taconic Sculpture Park and it's open seasonally and by appointment at 518-392-5757.

Her sculpted head was completed in 1996 by self-taught sculptor Roy Kanwit. It is hollow, allowing people to climb through a hole in the top of it and take in her stunning view of the surrounding valley, mountains, and river. Gaea, the Greek Mother Earth is just one of many sculptures in Kanwit’s Taconic Sculpture Park and Gallery."

There are more than 30 sculptures, made from materials like marble and limestone, range from gods and goddesses to The Birth of the Sun. Other than one super creepy giant head on the side of the road, you'll find snakes, castles, serpents, dragons and more.

Created over the course of about 30 years, they are largely inspired by various mythologies, including Egyptian, Native American, Greek, and Roman. They are all for sale.

The Taconic Sculpture Park is kind of famous. The physical address: 221 Stever Hill Road, Chatham, New York, 12037. Taconic Sculpture Gallery is open seasonally. During the season, open Saturday and Sunday 10 am-5 pm. There is a per-vehicle admission fee of $10. To make special arrangements, call (518-392-5757).

A former employee of our station took these great photos of the head and park. Check them out:

