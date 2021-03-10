Giants Give DL Leonard Williams 2nd Straight Franchise Tag

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — For the second consecutive year the New York Giants have given the franchise tag to defensive tackle Leonard Williams. The Giants applied the non-exclusive franchise tag just before the league deadline. He earned $16.1 million on the 2020 tag and a second franchise tag is worth 120% of the previous season’s contract. Unless the 26-year-old Leonard and the team reach a long-term deal by July 15, he will earn more than $19 million for the upcoming season. Because the Giants used the non-exclusive tag, Leonard could sign elsewhere, but the Giants would get two first-round draft picks as compensation.

