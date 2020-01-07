Is there enough room in the New York sports world for two Judges?

Giants fans surley hope so following news Tuesday that Big Blue is set to name Joe Judge their next head coach.

Who?

Joe Judge, 38, has worked in the New England Patriots organization since 2012 serving as a special teams assistant, special teams coordinator and wide receivers coach. While there is certainly value in working under one of the greatest coaches of all time in Bill Belichick, most didn't see this hire coming. The Giants interviewed a half-dozen candidates for their head coaching position and for many, Judge's name was one brushed away as a non-contender.

The list included Mike McCarthy - who has signed with Dallas - along with other familiar names like Eric Bieniemy (current Chief offensive coordinator) and Ravens defensive coordinator Don Martindale. Most had pegged ex-Baylor head coach Matt Rhule as the Giants' next head man, but the New York Post reports Rhule took himself out of the New York coaching mix after hearing he wasn't the only serious target:

They met with Judge on Monday and came away impressed. He emerged as a serious candidate. Rhule, according to a source, caught wind of this and was not about to head to New Jersey knowing he was competing with Judge for the job. He accepted the Panthers’ offer and the Giants’ decision was made for them.

Whie the news is stunning to many Giants fans, some who are famliar with Judge have some good things to say about him, per the NYPost:

Judge, according to an NFL assistant who has coached against Judge, is a high-energy guy, considered in the industry as an up-and-coming star with the desired upbeat personality. His units were always well-coached and prepared.

Obviously, whether or not this is the right move for the Giants won't be known for some time. But, could it get much worse?

Judge takes over for Pat Shurmur - dismissed just two years into a 5-year contract - after he posted a 9-23 record during this tenure. In the past three seasons combined, the once proud franchise has posted a 12-36 record, which amounts to a .250 winning percentage.

Former Cowboys coach Jason Garrett was rumored to be on the Giants' radar to take over head coaching duties, but reports are now saying he could be the frontrunner to take over as Judge's offensive coordinator.