Giants Sign 3 Undrafted Wide Receivers

The New York Giants focused heavily on defense and quarterback protection in the 2020 NFL Draft, not using one of their ten picks on a reciever, running back or tight end.

But, just after the draft ended, Big Blue signed three wide receivers who went undrafted through the weekend.

Two come from Ohio State - Binjimen Victor and Austin Mack.

Honeslty, neither posted great numbers last season with the Buckeyes. Victor had 30 catches for 545 and six touhdowns. Mack grabbed 27, for 361 yards and three TD catches.

The Giants also inked LSU wideout Derrick Dillon. His stats are even less impressive: 15 catches, 202 yards and 2 TDs, but the 5'-11'' speedster posted a 4.2 second 40-yard dash at the combine.

