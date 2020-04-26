Giants Sign 3 Undrafted Wide Receivers

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 07: Derrick Dillon #19 of the LSU Tigers runs with the ball in the second half against the Georgia Bulldogs during the SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 07, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

The New York Giants focused heavily on defense and quarterback protection in the 2020 NFL Draft, not using one of their ten picks on a reciever, running back or tight end.

But, just after the draft ended, Big Blue signed three wide receivers who went undrafted through the weekend.

Two come from Ohio State - Binjimen Victor and Austin Mack.

Honeslty, neither posted great numbers last season with the Buckeyes. Victor had 30 catches for 545 and six touhdowns. Mack grabbed 27, for 361 yards and three TD catches.

The Giants also inked LSU wideout Derrick Dillon. His stats are even less impressive: 15 catches, 202 yards and 2 TDs, but the 5'-11'' speedster posted a 4.2 second 40-yard dash at the combine.

