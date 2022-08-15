Gilded Age Wraps in Albany -See Stunning Pics from Week Long Film Shoot!

I live in Albany near its historic Washington Park, and despite some of the mild inconveniences that come along with city-living, I really do love the area. Entire neighborhoods are lined with old brownstones that feature plaques with historical data showing when they were built, and who first lived there.

Many of the old buildings in that hisrotical part of Albanywere built in the mid-to-late 1800s and early 1900s, and for people like myself who live down there, it was like being trapped in a time portal!

HBO crews wrapped up in Albany over the weekend, but the prep work started weeks ago when carriages rolled in to be stored at the park, as well as HBO staffers who were out painting buildings where scenes are to be shot.

By midweek, boxes of flowers adorned State Street in Albany near The First Presbyterian Church (on the corner of State and Willet) which would act as the hub for Wednesday's taping.

There wasn't a whole lot of activity near Washington Park in Albany on Thursday, but crews were back in Albany over the weekend to shoot final scenes in the 518.

Here's what we captured during the week-long taping of "The Gilded Age Season Two" near Albany's Washington Park

Pictures from Gilded Age Season 2 - Filming on State Street in Albany

