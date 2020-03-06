Gillibrand Introduces End Outsourcing Act

Senator Kirsten Gillibrand visited the offices of the CNY Labor Council in Utica on Friday to announce the “End Outsourcing Act.”

Gillibrand says the bill would protect jobs in the United States by closing a current tax loophole that allows companies to expense the cost of sending jobs overseas.

The “End Outsourcing Act” will require companies to pay back federal tax incentives and grants from facilities closed due to outsourcing within a five year period.

The legislation will also address the growing outsourcing crisis by prohibiting companies who outsource from using federal tax incentives.

The announcement comes as newly released data shows that hundred of New Yorkers and more than three million Americans have lost jobs to China alone between 2001 and 2015.