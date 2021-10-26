October is slated as Cybersecurity Awareness Month.

New York Senator Kirsten Gillibrand toured the Innovare Advancement Center in Rome on Monday.

The Griffis Institute focuses on STEM programs and camps for K-12, graduates and postgraduates.

The Innovare Center features a 250-seat auditorium for use by local businesses and students.

Heather Hage, President and CEO of the Griffiss Institute, says the mission of the GI is to look for the next generation of talent and technologies focused on enhancing artificial intelligence, cyber security, machine learning, quantum technology and unmanned aerial systems (UAS).

98% of the funding comes for the Griffiss Institute comes from the Air Force Research Lab.

The Innovare Center opened at Griffiss International Airport in 2020.

The center is an “open campus”, where researchers from the Air Force, Department of Defense, the government, and academia can collaborate to solve problems using quantum-computing technology.

“This groundbreaking lab at the Innovare Advancement Center is a true success story and it was an honor visiting the innovators who represent the best of New York ingenuity,” said Senator Gillibrand. “For years I have fought for this community and industry as part of my steadfast commitment to making America a worldwide leader in technological innovation and cybersecurity infrastructure. The opening of this lab will bring competitive jobs to the Mohawk Valley and solidify New York’s legacy as an epicenter of quantum research.”

In addition to the designation, Rome Lab was awarded $8 million to conduct research and development in quantum information science at Innovare.

Rome Lab is also a source of growth for the regional economy and a major source of employment.

According to the U.S. Air Force’s 2020 economic impact analysis, Rome Lab employed over 1,200 workers with an annual payroll of $150 million and generated over $500 million in regional economic activity.

