Glens Falls Man Charged with DWI of 3 Times Legal Limit
A man is under arrest, charged with having a BAC of three times the legal limit.
New York State Police say 50-year-old Stephen J. Postullo of Glens Falls was pulled over on Ridge Street during the morning hours on Tuesday, January 18, 2022 for an alleged traffic violation.
The trooper on the scene is reported to have "observed signs that he was under the influence of alcohol. He was administered roadside sobriety test and taken into custody."
In a written release the NYSP says that Postullo was brought to the State Police barracks in "Queensbury where he provided a breath sample of .28% B.A.C."
He was issued an appearance ticket and released to a sober third party. He was charged with Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated, a Class A misdemeanor. Postullo is scheduled to answer the charge in Glens Falls City Court on February 7, 2022.
According to New York State Police, "a driver's ability to operate a motor vehicle may be considered legally impaired if their Blood Alcohol Concentration (BAC) exceeds 0.05% A driver is legally intoxicated if their BAC is 0.08% or greater."
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) says that crash risk increases exponentially at a B.A.C. of .08%. "Because of this risk," according to the NHTSA, it’s illegal in all 50 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico to drive with a BAC of .08 or higher, except in Utah where the BAC limit is .05."
