NO THANKS: 13 of the Gnarliest Used Couches for Sale in CNY

So you need a new couch, but don't want to break the bank. Hey, I get it. There's nothing wrong with buying secondhand... in most cases.

I've always been a little wary about buying a used couch. Unless you know the previous owner, who knows what atrocities have been committed on there? If it's been sat on, it's been farted on. If it's been slept on, it's been drooled on. If it's been "shagged" on... god, I don't even want to imagine it.

Since I myself am in the market for a new couch, I decided first see what Facebook Marketplace had to offer before I ventured down to a furniture store. Most used couches in Central New York look perfectly acceptable, but there were some that just made me cringe, for one reason or another.

You really have to be careful where you get secondhand furniture. All kidding aside, you never know if there might be any unwanted "passengers" coming along with it. Bedbugs don't just infest beds, but couches as well. And ask anyone who's had them, they're nearly impossible to get rid of. If the previous couch's owner had pets, we could be talking a serious flea situation as well.

I'm not saying a used couch is a dealbreaker... just make sure you scope it out thoroughly. You don't want to be playing a never-ending game of "Name That Stain" with your new acquisition. And ideally you don't want to stick to it.

What do you think-- am I overreacting here? Would YOU buy any of these couches below?

