GoFundMe Ends Fundraiser for Canada Convoy Protesters

By ROB GILLIES, Associated Press

TORONTO (AP) — Ontario's Conservative premier is calling for demonstrators to end the "occupation" of Ottawa, while the crowdfunding site GoFundMe says it will refund or redirect to charities the vast majority of millions raised by demonstrators protesting in the Canadian capital over COVID-19 measures.

Truckers Protest Vaccine Mandates In Cities Across Canada OTTAWA, ON - FEBRUARY 05: Truckers refuel their trucks in the cold during the Freedom Convoy truck protest on February 5, 2022 in Ottawa, Canada. Truckers continue their rally over the weekend near Parliament Hill in hopes of pressuring the government to roll back COVID-19 public health regulations and mandates. (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images) loading...

Police in Canada's capital said Friday that about 150 extra police officers will be deployed.

Truckers Protest Vaccine Mandates In Cities Across Canada OTTAWA, ON - FEBRUARY 05: A United Sates of America flag is displayed at the "Freedom Convoy" condemning vaccine mandates implemented by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on February 5, 2022 in Ottawa, Canada. Truckers continue their rally over the weekend near Parliament Hill in hopes of pressuring the government to roll back COVID-19 public health regulations and mandates. (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images) loading...

Embattled Police Chief Peter Sloly acknowledged "trust has been impacted."

Ottawa residents are furious police have done little to end what some are calling an occupation.

Truckers Protest Vaccine Mandates In Cities Across Canada TORONTO, ON - FEBRUARY 05: Trucks line Bloor near Yorkville on February 5, 2022 in Toronto, Canada. A convoy of truckers and supporters have occupied downtown Ottawa since last Saturday in protest of Canada's COVID-19 vaccine mandate, with convoys branching out to other major cities such as Toronto this weekend. (Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images) loading...

Thousands of protesters railing against vaccine mandates and other COVID-19 restrictions descended on the capital last weekend.

Police estimate about 250 remain but officials expect it to ramp up again this weekend.

