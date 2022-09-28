Goo Goo Dolls Rock Hometown Of Buffalo New York

This past weekend was an amazing weekend for the Buffalo music scene.

Buffalo's own Goo Good Dolls returned to their hometown to wrap up their 2022 summer tour at Key Bank Center. The Goos Goos Dolls were also honored before the show by Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz who declared that Saturday, September 24th was "Goo Goo Day" in Erie County.

Both Johnny Reznik and Robby Takac were born in Buffalo and attend high school in the 716. They rose to national and worldwide fame in 1995 when they record the song "Iris" for the soundtrack for the movie "City of Angels". Iris was also included on the Goo Goo Dolls' 1998 album Dizzy Up The Girl.

"Iris" would go on to the top of the charts all across the world and become one of the best-selling songs in Ireland.

The Goo Goo Dolls didn't disappoint the hometown fans as they put together an amazing set for the crowd on Saturday night. Johnny opened up the set with a "Hey Buffalo" and there were plenty of Buffalo and Western New York references throughout the performance.

The Goo Goo Dolls did suffer one small hiccup as Johhny told the fans that he messed up the lyrics to start the song "Sympathy” and as the crowd for a do-over before crushing the song.

Over the Goo Goo Dolls did an amazing job and fans left the show not only feeling that they got their money's worth but also full of pride knowing that the hometown boys are doing a great job and didn't forget where they came from.

For a more detailed show recap, my buddy David "Gus" Griesinger from BackstageAxxess was at the show with the camera in hand. Check out his full review HERE.

