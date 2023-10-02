Gov. Hochul: Ransom Note, Finger Prints Helped Locate Abducted Child
The missing 9-year-old Upstate New York girl who was believed to be abducted has been found alive and well.
Authorities say Charlotte Sena was found in Milton, NY, north of Ballston Spa on Monday evening.
Governor Hochul, speaking to Spectrum News, said that the young fourth grader who had been missing since Saturday night was found to be in good health, and was discovered after a ransom note had been sent. The Governor said there were finger prints on the ransom note, which led police on the trail to locate her.
Sena was riding her bike on Saturday at about 6:45 pm inside the Moreau Lake State Park when she didn't return back to her parents. Upon searching, her bike was found but she could not be located. Sena's parents then called 9-1-1. On Sunday morning, State Police issued an Amber Alert for the 9 year old.
The Governor said additional details will be announced later during a press briefing.
"All is well that ends well," said Governor Hochul.
Check back for additional details.
