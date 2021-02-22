Governor Announces Nursing Home Visitation Guidelines
Governor Andrew Cuomo has announced new rules for nursing home visitations.
Cuomo says visits will depend on the COVID-19 positivity rate in each county.
He says counties with a less than 5 percent positivity rate will require no COVID test ahead of a visit.
Counties between 5 and 10 percent positivity will require testing 72 hours in advance and visitors will not be allowed in counties with a rate of 10 percent or higher.
Nursing homes will be required to provide a separate room for visitors.
The new rules will go into effect on Friday.
Meanwhile, Cuomo says New York’s statewide COVID-19 positivity rate is 4.3 percent.
Cuomo says total hospitalizations are at 6,146.
"Thanks to the hard work and dedication of New Yorkers, we're beating back COVID more and more every day and that has allowed us to begin reopening different facets of the economy as part of our post-COVID reconstruction," Cuomo said.
There were 89 COVID-related fatalities on Sunday.
