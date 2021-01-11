Governor Cuomo Delivers 2021 State Of The State Address

Governor Andrew Cuomo laid out his vision for the year ahead during his State of the State Address today.

Cuomo outlined a 7-point plan including defeating COVID-19, vaccinating New Yorkers against COVID, managing the short-term economic crisis and addressing systemic injustice.

The Governor announced the creation of New York's Public Health Corps in an effort to speed up coronavirus vaccination efforts. Cuomo says the state's partnering with Cornell and Northwell Health to hire one-thousand "health corps fellows", who will serve for one year and help coordinate the vaccine program at sites across New York.

Cuomo says he’ll also push for the legalization of recreational marijuana and mobile sports betting.

Because of the COVID pandemic, the governor presented his State of the State virtually.