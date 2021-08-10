Governor Andrew Cuomo is resigning following a bombshell sexual harassment report.

The state's Attorney General Letitia James announced the findings of her five-month investigation into allegations from multiple women that Cuomo created a sexually hostile work environment.

The report concluded the Democrat touched their "intimate body parts" and made unwanted advances.

Cuomo called some of the allegations fabricated and forcefully denying he touched anyone inappropriately.

The Democrat also said he never did or would “intentionally disrespect a woman or treat a woman differently than I would want them treated.”

Cuomo directly addressed his adult daughters, Michaela, Mariah and Cara. He told them: "Your dad made mistakes. And he apologized. And he learned form it. And that’s what life is all about.”

Cuomo's resignation comes as the Assembly Judiciary Committee is considering impeachment proceedings against the governor.

Cuomo, who was first elected Governor in 2010. He term was set to expire in 2022.

Cuomo is the third governor in New York State history to resign.

William Sulzer resigned in 1913 after impeachment proceedings were opened against him in response to allegations he committed campaign finance fraud

Eliot Spitzer stepped down in 2008 amid allegations of misconduct, including patronizing prostitution rings run by Emperors Club VIP escort service.

He was succeeded by David Patterson,

Lt. Governor Kathy Hochul will take over for Cuomo in 14 days. She'll become New York's first female governor.

