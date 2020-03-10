Governor Says NY’s Coronavirus Cases Up By About 25

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says the state's confirmed coronavirus cases are up by about 25 from Monday's official count of 142.

But Cuomo said on CNN's “New Day” that only people in “vulnerable populations” such as the elderly and people with pre-existing conditions need to avoid air travel and large gatherings.

The majority of New York state's coronavirus are linked to a cluster in Westchester County but patients are spread from Long Island to the Capital Region.