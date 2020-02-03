Governor Signs Limo Safety Bills Inspired By Deadly Crashes

(AP) -- New York's governor has signed a package of limousine safety bills inspired by deadly crashes in 2015 and 2018.

One of the bills signed Monday would require that motor vehicles converted into stretch limousines by January 2021 have at least two safety belts for the front seat and one safety belt in the rear for each passenger.

Another bill would require limo drivers carrying nine or more passengers to have a passenger-endorsed commercial driver’s license.

Relatives of some of the 20 people killed in a 2018 limousine crash in upstate New York have urged action on safety legislation.