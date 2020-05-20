Governor To Allow Religious Services Of Up To Ten People

Governor Andrew Cuomo says starting Thursday, religious services involving up to ten people will be allowed in New York state.

Cuomo is asking religious groups to consider drive-in and parking lot services.

The governor says his administration continues to work with the Interfaith Advisory Council to with an eye toward giving people the opportunity to worship in the safest manner possible.

Meanwhile, there were 112 coronavirus deaths in the state on Tuesday, which Cuomo calls both painful and tragic.

Cuomo says new data is showing COVID-19 is affecting low income and communities of color in New York.

The governor also said the state will double testing sites in zip codes hit the hardest, including public housing.