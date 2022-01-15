A once very popular and prominent Albany area supermarket will be making a return in 2022. C&S Wholesalers announced they are reviving the Grand Union brand and will be opening up about a dozen stores in New York State.

You may have heard about Price Chopper/Market 32 merging with Tops Friendly markets in 2021. The Tops locations will become part of the Price Chopper/Market 32 brand. However, due to the legal mumbo jumbo of the merger, there were several locations that were not able to converted to Price Chopper or Market 32. Those locations have been spun off to C&S Wholesalers, who will now bring Grand Union back to several parts of the state.

Grand Union had numerous locations in the Albany area and beyond until they filed bankruptcy in 2001. A few years later, C&S Wholesalers brought back the brand and opened a limited number of stores, mostly in New York State, as Grand Union Family Markets. Eventually, these locations were sold and converted to Tops Friendly Markets. Now in a bit of irony, many of the former Grand Union locations that became Tops, will become Grand Union again.

The twelve new Grand Union stores will be located in Warrensburg, Cooperstown, Rome, Owego, Norwich, Peru, Saranac Lake, Sherrill, Watertown (they'll have two locations), and Rutland, VT.

Stores are expected to begin re-branding and re-opening in early 2022. No word yet on if their trademark 'Red Dot Specials' will be returning or not. I just hope we get a damn fine commercial complete with a jingle like the one above (circa 1993).

