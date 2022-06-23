It isn't summer in the Mohawk Valley without the weekly food truck rallies that take place in the area. One that saw massive success during the summer of 2021 is back for 2022.

The Town of Marcy announced that their food truck rally will be returning, newly named the Marcy Food Truck and Concert Series. It takes place once a month on Fridays at the town park on Toby Road in Marcy.

The food-centric event will run from 4PM to 8PM for these remaining dates:

June 24

July 15

August 24

Fall Festival - Saturday, October 1 from 1PM to 5PM

Compared to their food truck lineup in May, June will see a few differences. There is a few different food trucks, the addition of new ones.

Oh Crepe & Waffles

Squeezers Lemonade

The Grapevine Mediterranean Restaurant

Polish Road House

Savage Eats

Cowboy BBQ

Peanut Butter Jelly Time

Mötley Chëw

Tubesteaks.

Scott's Tots 315

In addition to these food trucks, Killino's Riverside Diner will be scooping up my personal favorite...Perry's Ice Cream.

The Mary Food Truck and Concert Series for June features music from Remsen Social Club, an inflatable obstacle course for the kids, and both the Stitville and Maynard Fire Departments will be on site with their firetrucks for the kids to hop aboard.

Back in August, the town of Marcy announced that they received a grant that was allowing them to build a brand new playground. The structure features the addition of a new slide, along with new climbing obstacles to encourage more "physical fitness" and provide hours of play.

Will you be heading to any of these dates? What local food truck is your favorite? Let us know inside our station app.

