Great Food and Family Fun Returns to Marcy, New York This Friday
It isn't summer in the Mohawk Valley without the weekly food truck rallies that take place in the area. One that saw massive success during the summer of 2021 is back for 2022.
The Town of Marcy announced that their food truck rally will be returning, newly named the Marcy Food Truck and Concert Series. It takes place once a month on Fridays at the town park on Toby Road in Marcy.
The food-centric event will run from 4PM to 8PM for these remaining dates:
June 24
July 15
August 24
Fall Festival - Saturday, October 1 from 1PM to 5PM
Compared to their food truck lineup in May, June will see a few differences. There is a few different food trucks, the addition of new ones.
- Oh Crepe & Waffles
- Squeezers Lemonade
- The Grapevine Mediterranean Restaurant
- Polish Road House
- Savage Eats
- Cowboy BBQ
- Peanut Butter Jelly Time
- Mötley Chëw
- Tubesteaks.
- Scott's Tots 315
In addition to these food trucks, Killino's Riverside Diner will be scooping up my personal favorite...Perry's Ice Cream.
The Mary Food Truck and Concert Series for June features music from Remsen Social Club, an inflatable obstacle course for the kids, and both the Stitville and Maynard Fire Departments will be on site with their firetrucks for the kids to hop aboard.
Back in August, the town of Marcy announced that they received a grant that was allowing them to build a brand new playground. The structure features the addition of a new slide, along with new climbing obstacles to encourage more "physical fitness" and provide hours of play.
Will you be heading to any of these dates? What local food truck is your favorite? Let us know inside our station app.