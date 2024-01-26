Man Ejected from Vehicle Following Crash In Marcy Facing DWI Charges

Traffic was backed up for miles Thursday night as a result of a single-car crash on Route 49 near between Rome and Marcy.

New York State Police say the cause of the accident was a driver who was ultimately charged with DWI.

New York State Police out of Marcy responded to the one-car crash Thursday evening just before 4:30 p.m. on State Route 49 near the Oriskany Ramp exit. Trooper Jack Keller of The New York State Police says a 2021 Jeep Wrangler being driven by 45-year-old Deryck R. Baker of Utica was traveling in the eastbound passing lane when he left the lane and swerved into the guide rail.

Once Baker hit the guide rail, his vehicle spun, rolled over and caught fire once it came to rest beside the roadway, according to police. Trooper Keller says Baker was ejected from his vehicle and was found by a witness lying on the ground underneath the guide rail.

It is believed Baker was not wearing his seatbelt prior to the crash. State Police say Baker was immediately transported to the Wynn Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. His current condition is unknown at this time.

Charged with DWI and More

Upon further investigation it was determined that Baker was under the influence of alcohol. As a result of the findings, State Police say Baker will be facing a long list of charges.

Baker is being charged with Driving While Intoxicated (DWI) and will be issued several traffic tickets including Failure to Keep Right, Move From Lane Unsafely, No Seat Belt, Speed not Reasonable and Prudent, and Operating in Violation of a Conditional License.

State Police want to thank the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office, Whitestown Police Department, Oriskany Police Department, Stittville Fire Department and Kunkel Ambulance for their assistance at the scene. The flow of traffic was ultimately returned to normal.

