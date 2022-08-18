Eat These Fun, Specialty Pizzas at The New York State Fair

One thing that is so absolutely incredible about the New York State Fair is all of the different choices when it comes to food. No matter what you're in the mood for, you'll be able to find it in Syracuse.

What's even better is that each and every year, there's specific vendors that go above and beyond to make unique menu items for New Yorkers to indulge in for fair season. You have Fried Specialties, who tries to come up with the most insane fried food combinations each and every year. They're memorable for that to say the least, and there's another vendor that's upping the ante when it comes to their pizzas.

Toss N Fire is a food truck that serves up their signature wood fired pizza. They're going to be offering three unique pizza options this year from Restaurant Row, between the Coliseum and the Beer Garden.

What Specialty Pizza Options Are They Serving Up?

Chicken Riggie Pizza ($15): a spicy tomato cream sauce topped with rigatoni pasta, wood-fire roasted chicken, caramelized onions, hot cherry peppers, mozzarella and pecorino.

Cannoli Pizza ($15): A pizza stuffed with cannoli cream and topped with crushed cannoli shells, chocolate sauce and powdered sugar.

Birria Pizza ($16): Rich, flavorful stewed beef topped with pecorino and mozzarella. Finished with post-oven fresh cilantro, white onions, cotija cheese and fresh lime. Served with a side of consommé.

They allegedly will also be serving their traditional menu, as well as their signature pizzas from the 2021 New York State Fair. Those were:

The Summer Cuse ($15): Smashed salt potatoes, mozzarella, cheddar, pecorino, pulled pork Dinosaur BBQ sauce and sour cream.

Smashed salt potatoes, mozzarella, cheddar, pecorino, pulled pork Dinosaur BBQ sauce and sour cream. Bit of Pickle ($14): Garlic oil with mozzarella, cheddar, pecorino, dill pickle chips, applewood smoked bacon and ranch drizzle.

Garlic oil with mozzarella, cheddar, pecorino, dill pickle chips, applewood smoked bacon and ranch drizzle. Caramel Apple ($15): Cinnamon apples with crumb topping, caramel drizzle and white icing.

My mouth is watering. What about yours?

Again, you'll be able to find Toss N Fire in Restaurant Row, between the Coliseum and the Beer Garden. The New York State Fair runs from Wednesday, August 24 through Monday, September 5. Get everything you need for this year's fair, including tickets, at NYSFair.ny.gov.

