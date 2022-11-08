The Buffalo Bills Lost Another Important Player to an Injury

The Buffalo Bills are looking forward to a matchup with the Minnesota Vikings this Sunday afternoon at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park.

Ironically, even though the Bills are 6-2 and many still consider them the best roster in the league outside of the Philadelphia Eagles, they play a Vikings team with an overall better record (7-1).

This will also be the first game the Bills have played against the Vikings since 2018's win in Minneapolis and the first time the Vikings have been in Orchard Park since 2014's last second win by Buffalo (Kyle Orton to Sammy Watkins).

The Bills morale is at an all-time low this season, at least for fans it is.

The Bills lost against the New York Jets, 20-17 and starting quarterback Josh Allen suffered an elbow injury, which we are still waiting to see the severity of it.

However, lost in the shuffle of the Allen injury is another key injury to a player who was having a breakout season for Buffalo.

Head coach Sean McDermott announced to the media on Monday afternoon that edge rusher Greg Rousseau is "week-to-week" with a high ankle sprain, suffered in the loss to the Jets.

High ankle sprains are an injury that notoriously lingers. We have to wait and see how long Rousseau is out but it could be a few game, based on the week-to-week timeline.

Rousseau had five sacks in eight games and was on pace to have his first double-digit sack season. Now, edge rusher Von Miller will be called upon to carry even more of the pass rushing load; and they will need third-year edge rusher A.J. Epenesa to step up.

