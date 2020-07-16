Griffo And Buttenschon Draft Retirement Incentive Legislation

Senator Joseph Griffo and Assemblywoman Marianne Buttenschon have drafted legislation that would offer a retirement incentive for some public employees in New York state.

Under the legislation, individuals who are 50 years old with 25 years of service and those who are 55 years old with 10 years of service would be eligible.

Local governments would have the option of offering the incentive at their discretion.

Eligible individuals would include members of the New York State and Local Employees Retirement System and the New York State Teachers’ Retirement System.

If the legislation is passed and signed by the Governor, it would take effect immediately.