Griffo And Seward Named To Key Senate Posts

Two local state lawmakers are being named to key leadership positions in the state Senate.

Senator Joseph Griffo has been appointed as Deputy Minority Leader by Senate Republican Leader John Flanagan. Griffo will serve as second in command among Republicans and run the floor operations for the incoming Minority.

"No one knows more than Joe Griffo about the ins-and-outs of what happens on the floor of the State Senate. I am confident he will pursue every avenue and work every angle to allow us to be a vocal Minority and an aggressive voice for taxpayers and their families," Flanagan said.

Griffo previously served as Chairman of the Senate's Committee on Energy and Telecommunications.

Flanagan has also announced that Senator James Seward will serve as ranking member of the Senate Finance Committee.

Seward will head up the Senate Republican response to the budget plans offered by Governor Cuomo and the incoming Senate Democratic Majority.

Seward has previously chaired the Senate's Energy and Insurance Committees

"Jim Seward is a consummate professional who will make an outstanding ranker of the Senate Finance Committee. Our budget priorities will be widely known and well articulated, and we will stand up for taxpayers at every turn," Flanagan said.