Griffo Announces Funding For Cultural Institutions
Three local cultural institutions will receive a total of $500,000 in state funding for much-needed repairs at their facilities.
Senator Joseph Griffo says the Munson-Williams-Proctor Arts Institute and the Stanley Theater will each get $200,000, while the Capitol Theater in Rome will receive $100,000.
The money will be used for the following infrastructure improvements:
- Munson-Williams-Proctor Arts Institute: The funding will be used to help cover the cost of repairing and upgrading the outdated HVAC system in the institute’s Museum of Art building.
- Stanley Theater: The funding will go towards repairing the theater’s roof.
- Capitol Theatre: The funding will be used for the replacement of the theater’s failing boiler with three high-efficiency boilers.
Cultural attractions such as the Stanley, Munson-Williams-Proctor Arts Institute and the Capitol Theater are a major boost to the region's economy and help to make our community a better place to live," Griffo said. "That is why it is important that we make sure these facilities are up to date and that needed repairs are completed. This funding that I have secured will help these three facilities make those repairs and will help our region thrive."
The funding comes from the state's Economic Development Assistance Program.