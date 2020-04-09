Griffo Introduces Legislation To Help First Responders

State Senator Joseph Griffo is introducing legislation that would create a state income tax exemption for medical professionals and first responders who are battling the coronavirus pandemic.

Similar legislation was recently introduced in Congress that would provide a federal income tax holiday for those individuals.

Griffo says the tax holiday would apply for a period of four months, with an option for the commissioner of the Department of Taxation and Finance to extend the law further.”

"We are fighting and invisible enemy and our first responders and healthcare workers are on the front line every day” said Griffo. “They and their families, along with all essential employees, deserve our gratitude for their efforts and the work that they do during this challenging time.”

Those eligible for the tax holiday would include firefighters, EMT’s, law enforcement personnel, nurses and doctors and other emergency and healthcare workers.