Griffo Marks 120th Anniversary Of New Hartford Fire Department

In observance of National Fire Prevention Month, Senator Joe Griffo is recognizing the 120th anniversary of the New Hartford Police Department.

Grffo presented a resolution to Chief Scott Nicotera on Friday to commemorate the department’s milestone.

Concerned citizens formed the New Hartford Volunteer Fire Department on January 3, 1901.

The village board agreed to furnish the fledgling fire department with four rubber coats, six lanterns, furnishing from the hose cart, and acquire a suitable building as a hose house. The Presbyterian Church gave permission to use their bell in case of a fire.

The fire department currently consists of 23 emergency medical technicians, 10 sworn fire police officers, 7 fire investigators, 4 certified fire instructors, 10 Hazmat technicians, 1 Hazmat specialist and 9 safety officers.

“Fire departments are an integral part of our communities and offer important protections,” Senator Griffo said. “For the last 120 years, the courageous and devoted firefighters of the New Hartford Fire Department have valiantly responded to all types of fire emergencies and have won the praise and respect of the community which they serve. I know that the department’s dedication and commitment to helping others will continue for years to come.”

In observance of National Fire Prevention Month, the Firemen’s Association of the State of New York is asking New Yorkers to remember and re-learn basic fire safety rules that can help save lives. This year’s prevention theme — “Have 2 Ways Out!”– urges residents to stress the importance of fire escape planning and practice.

FASNY provide the following safety tips: Exit Drills In the Home Make a map of your home. Mark a door and a window that can be used to get out of every room.

Choose a meeting place outside, in front of your home. This is where everyone can meet once they’ve escaped. Draw a picture of your outside meeting place on your escape plan.

Write the emergency telephone number for the fire department on your escape plan.

Have a grown-up sound the smoke alarm and practice your escape plan with everyone living in your home.

Keep your escape plan on the refrigerator and remind grown-ups to have your family practice the plan twice a year or whenever anyone in your home celebrates a birthday.

Can You Name These Utica Landmarks From An Aerial View? With the help of Google Maps, we can see historic buildings from space. This is a fun way to see if you can spot Mohawk Valley, Utica-specific landmarks.

Check out each photo below and try to see if you can get all these locations right on the first try. Let us know how you did in our station app. Good luck!



Where Did The Utica Comets Mascot Audie Go? Where did the Utica Comets mascot Audie go? The Utica Comets addressed what happened on Facebook