CNY Man Charged with 3rd Arson in 1 Month

Authorities believe they have arrested the man responsible for starting Sunday night's fire at the former Word of Life Church in Chadwicks. And, it isn't the first time in the past month he's been arrested for allegedly trying to burn down a building.

New Hartford Police have once again arrested and charged Mark Palmano with Arson.

Palmano was arrested less than two weeks ago and faced two separate allegations of Arson - one for the fire at Mangia Macrina's Wood Fire Pizzeria on December 10, and another for the fire outside the former Zebb's restaurant on Seneca Turnpike.

In announcing the arrest of Palmano, NHPD noted his recent arrest on similar charges, saying: "...Palmano could not be held on bail regarding the two C Felony Arson charges due to New York State bail reform laws."

This time, however, he likely will be, Oneida County District Attorney Scott McNamara tells WIBX 950.

"In this case he would be bail eligible as he has prior felony charges pending and is charged with a felony involving damage to property - with a felony pending," the DA said.

News of a fire at the former Word of Life Church was noteworthy to many local residents as it was described by many as a 'cult', and the building was the scene of a torturous beating in 2015 that resulted in the death of one of its members.

Nineteen-year-old Lucas Leonard and his brother Christopher, 17, endured a several-hour beating at the hands of church members, including their own parents, over allegations that the pair had molested another young church member. Soon after the interrogation and physical assault, referred to by church members as a 'counseling session', Lucas Leonard died from his injuries.

A total of nine members, including the boys' parents and the church's pastor, Tiffanie Irwin, would face prison time of the incident on charges ranging from assault and gang assault to manslaughter.

Of the fire on Sunday night, NHPD said fire fighters were able to fight back the flames and prevent a total loss, containing most of the damage to the structure's basement.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes only. Any charges or accusations of wrongdoing mentioned in the article are only allegations and the reader is reminded that all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.]

