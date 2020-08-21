Griffo Requests Extension For Local Governments To Adopt Budgets

Senator Joseph Griffo is asking Governor Cuomo to give local governments extended time to complete or adopt their budgets as they deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

Griffo says many municipalities have only a single employee or handful of personnel putting together their budgets each year.

He says it’s often a challenge under normal circumstances, but is almost impossible now since a decision regarding aid to state and local governments has not been made by Washington.

“I understand that, in the past, jurisdictions have been given similar flexibility upon interacting with the state,” Griffo said. “Following conversations with local officials, I am requesting that municipalities be given similar budgetary flexibility during the current public health crisis. These entities are facing a variety of challenges. Giving them more time to adopt their budgets can help them to better prepare for and weather a potentially long-term economic downturn related to COVID-19.”