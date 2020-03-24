Griffo Says ‘Bare Bones’ State Budget Must Be Done

Senator Joseph Griffo is urging Governor Cuomo to exclude all policy that could be contentious or cause delay from this year’s State Budget.

The Deputy Minority Leader says this year’s budget should be bare bones and deal strictly with the state’s fiscal matters.

Griffo says there are several policy-related items that could be in the budget that should not be pushed through without further consideration including:



Addressing public safety issues and social policy

A 30-day amendment that would take away power from local governments and limit local input when it comes to the siting of energy projects

Initiatives that would push more burden onto counties and businesses that are already affected by the coronavirus pandemic

Streamlining the state’s court system

Reconfiguring the school aid formula

“While we remain cognizant of the serious public health crisis confronting our state, it is important that we also fulfill our budgetary obligations and meet the April 1 deadline,” said Griffo. “However, a budget laden with policy, which involves significant debate, discussion and public input, is irresponsible given the magnitude of the crisis we are currently facing.