Senator Joseph Griffo is asking Governor Cuomo to grant an extension to pistol permit holders across the state who are trying to recertify their licenses by the end of the month.

Pistol permit holders who were issued permits prior to January 15th, 2013 have until January 31st to recertify.

Griffo says due to the confusion about the recertification process and backlogs at county clerks offices across the state, residents looking to recertify their pistol licenses should be given an extension.

He says an extension will also help county clerks to effectively deal with the recertification process.