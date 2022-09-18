Grimes Seemingly Got Plastic Surgery: ‘I Did Something Crazy’

Did Grimes undergo plastic surgery to modify her face? It appears so!

On Sept. 17, Grimes posted a photo of her face wrapped in bandages that surrounded her ears and chin alongside the caption, “I did [something] crazy.”

Shortly after the selfie, she tweeted that her upcoming sixth album is done and that she and her friend are currently in the mixing process of it. They even had to complete part of the creative process while she was in the medical facility recovering.

“My friend and I perfected the last song in the plastic surgery clinic cuz [sic] they wouldn’t let me leave and we were laughing,” she shared. “That this was the most Hollywood moment of all time. I have 20 songs so maybe BOOK 1 and BOOK 2? Deciding format/ track list.”

On Aug. 15, the “Oblivion” singer tweeted about wanting to go under the knife for a couple of plastic surgery procedures involving her ears and teeth.

“2 years ago I made an appt with a great plastic surgeon, thought I might want to change things up by my mid 30s, but then I forgot and never thought about what I should do. Any face mods y’all think would look good on me? (Elf ears isn’t an option, that’s a separate quest),” she explained.

She also asked her followers if they have any “reliable people” who could give her vampire teeth caps. Additionally, Grimes explained that she was still debating if she should get ear modifiers as “cartilage doesn’t heal so it requires permanent stitches.”

She later questioned, “Also, has anyone done elf ear mods with a good outcome? I’m scared about ear cartilage having a hard time healing. Especially as a musician this surgery seems risky but I’ve wanted it my whole life. Curious about people’s experiences!”

Although fans can only speculate about her new procedure, she did previously reveal details about her forthcoming album, which will be her first on her new label, Columbia Records.

Last year, Grimes shared via Instagram that the record will be a space opera about “CLAIRE DE LUNE – an artificial courtesan who was implanted in a simulation that is a memory of the AI creation story on earth from the brain of the engineer who invented AI because he wants to re live his life but see if his perfect dream girl could teach him to love and thereby he would preserve humanity this time rather than let them fade into obscurity – overcome by the machines.“